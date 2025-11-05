Man taken into custody, officer injured following domestic disturbance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man is in custody, and an officer was injured as a result of a domestic violence response on Monday along Weber Street.

CSPD says officers responded to an incident involving a victim around 3 p.m. The victim had stated the suspect, who had a domestic violence protection order against them, violated that order and was at their home, attacking them and damaging the house.

The person locked themselves inside a room, and officers arrived while the man, identified as Scott Moore, was attempting to break down the door of the room the victim was in.

Moore would not open the door to the house when officers arrived, and force was used to gain entry. Officers say Moore refused commands, and while a struggle ensued, an officer was injured. They were treated at the hospital and released.

The victim of the incident was treated on scene for their injuries, according to police.

Moore was booked into the El Paso County Jail on misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her. Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.