Man shot by Fountain police identified, facing aggravated robbery charge

FOUNTAIN — The man who was shot by Fountain police last weekend has been identified. He is also facing an aggravated robbery charge.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) he is 31-year-old Brenden Burningham.

Background Information

Fountain Police said officers opened fire on a robbery suspect who was threatening employees inside a Walgreens along Fountain Mesa Road on Saturday morning.

In a press release, police said they got a call just before 10 a.m. about a robbery at the convenience store. Police said the suspect, later identified as Burningham, told store employees he had a gun and bomb before taking items and running to the Lowe's parking lot across the street.

Fountain Police said officers found Burningham near the Chase Bank parking lot and tried to arrest him. Police said that's when two officers fired at least one round at Burningham, striking him. Fountain Police said it could not elaborate on why officers opened fire on the suspect.

Fountain PD said Burningham was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and his condition is unknown at this time. One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but was not shot, according to police.

KOAA 5

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. CSPD has taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation.

