Man sentenced to life in prison for May 2023 shooting says sheriff's office

EL PASO COUNTY — Kevin Rued, who shot and killed Sylena Maldonado in May of 2023, was found guilty of First Degree Murder on Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Rued was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he shot and killed Maldonado along B Street in unincorporated El Paso County in southern Colorado Springs.

Deputies were first called to the scene on May 28, 2023 around 3 a.m. after reports of a shots fired call in the area. When deputies arrived, they found Maldonado. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her wounds.

Rued was contacted and taken into custody later that day by members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team in the Security-Widefield area.

“I thank my Investigations Division and the District Attorney’s Office for their persistence and dedication in holding this criminal accountable for his heinous, unjustifiable actions,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “While nothing can bring back Sylena Maldonado, I hope her family may find some comfort in knowing justice has been served. This outcome is a testament to our commitment to the citizens of El Paso County and to ensuring criminals who break the law, such as Kevin Rued, are held accountable.”

