Man riding on hood of a car arrested by CSPD on Friday for felony kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call for a disturbance between a man and a woman on the 4400 block of Hunting Meadows Circle.

A man was reported to have assaulted the woman and was also seen damaging an involved car while riding on its hood in traffic on South Chelton Road.

The woman was later found and transported to the hospital for injuries she sustained during the incident.

Police say they later found out that the man had used a knife during the fight.

After further investigation, police found the man and took him into custody in the 600 block of St. Elmo Street, approximately five miles away from the original location.

The man, identified as Dakota Sandoval, will be booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



Felony kidnapping,

Felony assault

Felony menacing

The status of the woman is unknown at the time of publishing.

