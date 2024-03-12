Watch Now
Man killed in Colorado Springs weekend shooting identified, no arrests made

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in a townhome complex off of South Circle Dr. and Hancock Expressway.
Leonard Johnson
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 12, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The identity of a man who was killed on Saturday has been released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police say they were called to a townhome complex along Stonecrop Ridge Grove at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, near South Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Leonard Johnson suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to police. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Johnson died from his injuries on the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner identified Johnson but has not released a cause of death at this time.

Police are investigating Johnson's death as a homicide. At this time, there are no suspects in custody, but the police department says they do not believe this was a random act.

This is the sixth homicide in Colorado Springs in 2024, according to police.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
