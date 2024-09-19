Man identified in suspicious death investigation in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — A man whose body was found last weekend in unincorporated El Paso County has been identified by the coroner.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 43-year-old Michael Whitcomb.

The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office, but the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating Whitcomb's death as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at (719)520-7777.

Background Information

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the office is conducting a suspicious death investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the body of an adult man was discovered in a field at the intersection of Boca Raton Heights and Rancho Colorado Boulevard in the Fountain Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

They tell us there is no threat to the public.

