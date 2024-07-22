Man identified from deadly stabbing earlier this month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was stabbed to death earlier this month in the Stratton Meadows area of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he is 39-year-old Andrew Lee Orona.

Background Information

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a man is dead following a stabbing on Friday, July 12. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Cheyenne Road, which is located in the Stratton Meadows area.

When officers arrived, they say a man, later identified as Orona, was found suffering from injuries. Orona was taken to the hospital where police say he died.

This is the 22 homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 16 homicides.

According to CSPD, there is no suspect in custody, and detectives continue to investigate the incident, including suspect information.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

