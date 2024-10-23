Man identified from deadly shooting last week on the north west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the north west side of Colorado Springs last week.

On October 17, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified him as 48-year-old Todd Schneider.

The coroner's office has yet to determine a cause and manner of death, but it is currently being investigated as a homicide.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719)444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867

This was the 36 homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 27 homicides.

Background:

At around 9:46 a.m. on October 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 7400 block of Stonecrop Court for a call of shots fired.

A man is dead following a shooting on the north west side of the city, according to CSPD. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on October 16 in the 7400 block of Stonecrop Court, which is located east of Blodgett Open Space.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man, later identified as Schneider, dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

