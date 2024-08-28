Man identified from deadly Friday night shooting in south east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The man who died following a shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Friday night has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 43-year-old Eduardo Maldonado.

This is the 28 homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 21 homicides.

Background Information

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2600 block of Delta Drive, which is located near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Astrozan Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, later identified as Maldonado, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

CSPD says the shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

