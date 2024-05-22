Man identified following deadly weekend shooting involving Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a man involved in a deadly weekend shooting with police.

According to the coroner, 40-year-old Michael Hurst was the man who was killed during a shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Saturday night.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates CSPD officer-involved shootings.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, officers with the CSPD responded to a disturbance on Deerfield Hills Road, which is located near Hancock Expressway and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

According to CSPD, an armed man, later identified as Hurst, was "behaving in a suicidal manner." They say Hurst fired the weapon inside the house and people inside the home exited safely.

CSPD says Hurst fired off several more shots into the neighborhood. Officers tried talking to Hurst and resolve the situation. According to police, Hurst then pointed his weapon at them.

At this point, CSPD says at least one officer fired their weapon, hitting Hurst, who was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say no other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Per CSPD policy, any officer(s) involved in the incident will be on paid administrative leave. At this time, no officers involved have been identified.

