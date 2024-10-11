Man identified after shooting on southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was shot and killed on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 28-year-old Jose Luis Miranda Reza.

This was the 35 homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

A man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, they received the report along Durango Drive, which is located near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and no suspect information is available at this time, according to police.

