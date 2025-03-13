Man from shooting involving police earlier this week identified, facing menacing charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who allegedly pointed his gun at Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers earlier this week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, he is 42-year-old Avery Denton. They say he has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a menacing charge. Denton is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Background Information

An officer with CSPD is on administrative leave Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say that nobody was injured as a result of the shooting, which took place at an apartment complex along Delta Drive around 9:30 p.m. Officers said they responded to the location after receiving a call for a road rage incident involving a firearm.

As officers were attempting to contact the suspect, later identified as Denton, they said he opened the apartment door with a raised handgun that was pointed at officers. In response to this, at least one officer fired one round.

Denton was later taken into custody without incident and was unharmed, according to police.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate this incident as is policy with officer-involved shootings. CSPD will have a significant event briefing 21 days from now releasing the body camera footage of the incident under policy.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.