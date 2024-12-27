Man found dead on Christmas morning in Pueblo identified, investigation ongoing

PUEBLO — A man who was found dead near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo on Christmas morning has been identified, and an investigation into his death continues.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 36-year-old Justin Sapeda.

Background Information

The Pueblo Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person, later identified as Sapeda, in the 2600 block of Himes Avenue, which is located near Lake Minnequa.

Police say the call came in around 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead in a driveway. At this time, police believe Sapeda's death is suspicious.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

