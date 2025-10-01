Man found dead inside vehicle last week identified, investigation continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA). — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, September 25, Colorado Springs Police officers found a man slumped over in a car. When they approached the car, they found a man who had died.

He's now been identified as 36-year-old Emanual Montoya.

The coroner's office is still working to determine the manner and cause of death, but his death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Original coverage:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they say their officers found a person dead in a vehicle overnight.

According to CSPD, around midnight Thursday, their officers contacted a suspicious vehicle along Wooten Road with a person who looked slumped over.

When officers got closer, they realized the person was dead. In the initial release, there was no indication of how the person may have died.

In a later statement, CSPD claimed that a man, now identified as Montoya, was found dead in the driver's seat and had at least one apparent gunshot wound.

