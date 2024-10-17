Man found dead following shooting on the northwest side of Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who was found dead on the northwest police is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit.

Police say he was found around 10:00 a.m. in a residential neighborhood just south of Woodmen Road Wednesday.

Officers who arrived on the scene say the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police tell our newsroom the investigation remains open, and all parties involved are accounted for and cooperating with their investigation. No other details of what led up to the shooting were provided by the department at the time of publishing this article.

However, no arrests have been made in this shooting death at this time.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.