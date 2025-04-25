Man escapes the Pueblo County Jail just days before release, now facing a new charge

PUEBLO — A man is back behind bars Friday after he fled the Pueblo County Jail Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

26-year-old Lucas Brown was considered a low-risk inmate according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. They say he escaped Thursday night and was quickly apprehended just 35 minutes later.

At the time of the escape, around 8:20 p.m., Brown was working in the kitchen as a trustee, and while taking out the trash with another trustee, he allegedly ran away.

Deputies saw this and immediately reported it while one chased him, eventually losing him along 9th Street.

K9 Sheriff's deputies, along with the help of the Pueblo Police Department, law enforcement were able to take him into custody near the intersection of 7th Street and Greenwood Street without incident.

“It is very unusual for a trustee to just walk away like this, especially when you have only two days until you are released,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Captain Dawn Ballas. “We train for incidents like these, and I can say last night, that training kicked in."

Brown, who reportedly is from Colorado Springs, had been in custody since March 7, for a 90-day sentence for misdemeanor criminal mischief, but was set to be released early on April 26 for good time acquired from his work as a kitchen trustee.

Brown will now remain in custody and is facing a new escape charge.

