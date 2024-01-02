Watch Now
Man breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, Denver police say

Suspect fired shots inside the building before being arrested
Denver7 Cesar Sabogal
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 08:34:06-05

DENVER — A man is in police custody after he forced his way into the Colorado Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, Denver police said.

The man entered the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at E 14th Ave. and Lincoln Street just after 1 a.m., according to Kurt Barnes, the spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

While he was inside the building, the suspect fired gunshots. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The man shot at police, but they didn't fire back, according to DPD.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 3:15 a.m.

While investigating the scene, an officer discovered a fire in the stairwell, Barnes said.

The building's sprinklers put out the fire, according to Lt. JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department.

Police would not say what was burning or how the fire started.

Denver police are investigating the suspect's motive for the break-in.

The reports of smoke from the Colorado Supreme Court building had first responders blocking Broadway Boulevard at 14th Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., Denver7 Traffic Jayson Luber said.

Broadway reopened between 13th and 14th Avenues approximately 14 minutes later.

However 13th Ave. is closed between Lincoln and Broadway, according to Luber.

