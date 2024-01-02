Man breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, Denver police say

DENVER — A man is in police custody after he forced his way into the Colorado Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, Denver police said.

The man entered the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at E 14th Ave. and Lincoln Street just after 1 a.m., according to Kurt Barnes, the spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

MORE - @DenverPolice say this all started around 1:11am. They can't say how the suspect was able to breach the Colo. Supreme Court. Motive currently under investigation @DenverChannel https://t.co/OtBOuMkIJe — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) January 2, 2024

While he was inside the building, the suspect fired gunshots. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The man shot at police, but they didn't fire back, according to DPD.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 3:15 a.m.

While investigating the scene, an officer discovered a fire in the stairwell, Barnes said.

The building's sprinklers put out the fire, according to Lt. JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department.

Police would not say what was burning or how the fire started.

Denver police are investigating the suspect's motive for the break-in.

The reports of smoke from the Colorado Supreme Court building had first responders blocking Broadway Boulevard at 14th Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., Denver7 Traffic Jayson Luber said.

Report of smoke from a downtown building has first responders blocking Broadway at 14th Ave. pic.twitter.com/hWtcajDR68 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 2, 2024

Broadway reopened between 13th and 14th Avenues approximately 14 minutes later.

However 13th Ave. is closed between Lincoln and Broadway, according to Luber.