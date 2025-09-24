Man arrested in connection with Pueblo woman's death pleads guilty to manslaughter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a Pueblo woman has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter, a class 4 felony, according to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office.

Moses Wagner was arrested in July 2025 by the Pueblo Police Department after investigators found enough evidence of his connection with the death of Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires.

The DA's office says that Wagner has been granted release from custody while he seeks treatment, prior to his sentencing.

Wagner will be sentenced on November 25 at 8:00 a.m.

Background information:

A man has been arrested in connection with a woman's death earlier this week, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday, 49-year-old Moses Wagner was arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires.

Wagner was taken into custody by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop.

He was pulled over around 6:30 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive for a fake license plate and illegal window tint.

While investigating, law enforcement gathered evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Wagner in connection with Delira-Alires' death. Wagner was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on a manslaughter charge.

Delira-Alires was pronounced dead by fire rescue after reports came in that she was injured at a scene along Pine Street.

She was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to fire rescue. Her death marks the sixth homicide in Pueblo this year.

"Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations Divisions arrived quickly and took over the investigation," said the Pueblo Police Department in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing with no determination of charges at the time of this release."

An autopsy has been scheduled, and her next of kin has been notified.

___

____

