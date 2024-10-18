Man arrested in connection to the death of another man earlier this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of another man, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to police, the warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Vonrobert Kennedy in connection to the murder of 45-year-old Darryl Edward Scurry Jr. was issued on October 10. Police say Kennedy was already being held in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

Background Information

On Thursday, May 23, South Nevada Avenue was shut down for hours after what was initially reported as a traffic accident, but after police arrived, they found Scurry Jr. suffering from what appeared to them as gunshot wounds.

Scurry's death is being investigated as a homicide and marks the 20th in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.

Anyone who has information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to CSPD at (719)444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

