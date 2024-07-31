Man arrested in connection to several assaults and homicide earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested in connection to several assaults and a homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The homicide happened on Friday, July 12 around 1:30 p.m. on East Cheyenne Road, which is located in the Stratton Meadows area.

Police say a man, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew Lee Orona, had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where police say he died.

Man identified from deadly stabbing earlier this month in Colorado Springs

On July 17 around 8:40 p.m. CSPD responded to another stabbing on East Cheyenne Road. Officers say when they arrived, a woman was suffering from stab wounds. She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating this incident, CSPD says detectives discovered the suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Ashton Murdock of Colorado Springs, was also the man who allegedly stabbed Orona. They also say Murdock was involved in a stabbing in December of 2023.

According to police, Murdock was arrested for the assault in December on July 22. They say he was later charged for the assault on July 17 and was charged Monday with first degree murder in connection to Orona's death. Murdock is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

___





Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory First summer emergency shelter declaration in Pueblo Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.