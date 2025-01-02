Man arrested in connection to Christmas morning homicide in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested in connection to a Christmas morning homicide, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to police, 36-year-old Joseph Rodriguez was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Background Information

A man who was found dead near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo on Christmas morning has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 36-year-old Justin Sapeda.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to a report around 7 a.m. Christmas Day of an unconscious person, later identified as Sapeda, in the 2600 block of Himes Avenue, which is located near Lake Minnequa.

When officers arrived, they found Sapeda dead in a driveway.

