Man arrested in basement after trying to enter homes in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday evening, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) were sent on a report of a suspicious person trying to break into homes near the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Police say that the caller didn't know the person who was trying to enter their home, and then he fled before officers arrived.

Further investigation revealed that MSPD received multiple reports about the same person trying to enter homes and businesses in the neighborhood and downtown area.

According to police, witnesses consistently said that the person was looking for a place to hide, and officers were unable to immediately locate them.

Due to the potential risk in the area, the police department issued a shelter-in-place warning to residents to lock their doors, windows, and secure their homes while police search the area.

An hour and a half later, officers found the suspect in the basement of a downtown building near the Penny Arcade. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

He was held on charges of first-degree criminal trespass. His name has not been released.

Police also wanted to correct misinformation that was spread, and said that no weapon was discovered during this incident, and there haven't been any credible reports that the suspect was armed.

____

