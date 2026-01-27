Man arrested for suspected DUI after a crash at Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man is facing charges of vehicular assault, DUI, reckless driving, and a weapons-related offense after they say he caused a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard on Monday around 7:45 p.m.

Emergency crews said that a total of 4 people were transferred to local hospitals, including the man arrested. We know an adult and two children were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a CSPD spokesperson.

The road was shut down for several hours while crews investigated. Kevin Riley was taken into custody following treatment at the hospital.

