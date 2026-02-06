Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed one person in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The Walsenburg Police Department (WPD) says that they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run from Sunday, February 1.

Police say that they were dispatched to a report of a possible person lying in the street at West 9th Street and South Hendren Avenue.

When they arrived, they found that a man had apparently been hit by a car.

While officers and medical personnel tried to render medical aid, the man died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

On Friday, February 6, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Carlos Daniel Vicuna on vehicular homicide charges.

Vicuna has been booked into the Huerfano County Detention Center.

This is still an active and open investigation, and police say no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (719)738-1044.

___

Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year The Air Force Academy Superintendent will be departing later this year. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Commandant of Cadets to depart later this year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.