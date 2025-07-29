Man arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager at the Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager at the Riverwalk, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Romello Hernandez was arrested last week on a warrant for first-degree attempted homicide.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 14 along the Pueblo Riverwalk near Historic Power Station 5&6.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot,her condition is unknown at this time. Due to her age, her name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Jose Medina at (719)553-3296. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)553-7867.

___

Palmer Lake, Tri-Lakes citizens continue to fight Buc-ee's as deadline looms Palmer Lake residents are continuing their opposition to a proposed Buc-ee's development despite a new agreement between the town and the retailer, the Mayor Pro-Tem issues a response. Palmer Lake, Tri-Lakes citizens continue to fight Buc-ee's as deadline looms

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.