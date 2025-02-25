Man arrested for alleged connection to deadly shooting in King Soopers parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting in King Soopers parking lot last month, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say on February 13, 34-year-old Dustin Boston was arrested on a first degree murder charge. He has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

We now know the identity of a man killed near a King Soopers along Stetson Hills Boulevard on Monday, January 20.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, they identified the man as 32-year-old Tyray Ikener.

Police found Ikener dead just before 5:00 p.m. after responding to a call for a shooting. The coroner's office has not released a cause of death, but Ikener's death is being considered a homicide.

CSPD says Ikener's death is the third homicide of the year. At this time in 2024, there were zero homicides.

This case is an active investigation. CSPD is asking anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

