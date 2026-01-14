Man arrested following a hit-and-run at North Circle Drive and Galley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is in custody after he allegedly hit a person with his vehicle on Tuesday at the intersection of North Circle Drive and Galley Road.

Colorado Springs Police officers said they were called to the scene after reports that a dark Ford truck had hit a pedestrian after making a right-hand turn onto Galley Road.

Witnesses in the area reported that the truck did not stop to check if the person was okay at the time of the accident. The department said the person found at the scene was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Two officers with the department later found the truck and did a follow-up with the driver, who they say confessed to hitting the person and running. Victor Langhart was taken into custody and is in the El Paso County jail on a $3,000 bond as of Wednesday morning.

Langhart has a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police do not believe alcohol and speed are factors in this crash.

___

____

