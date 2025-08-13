Man arrested by sheriff's deputies after hitting a patrol car in a stolen truck

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 700 block of North Powers Blvd around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

EPSO says that a Ford F-250 was parked outside of a business that had been previously targeted by crime. When deputies arrived, they turned on their patrol lights to identify themselves as they approached the truck.

The driver immediately shifted into reverse to flee.

Deputies attempted to block the truck with their patrol cars, and the driver accelerated forward and hit a patrol car.

Despite the hit, deputies were able to stop the truck from leaving, resulting in the driver fleeing on foot.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to arrest 38-year-old Damian Garnett and determined that he was a previously convicted felon.

They also found that the truck he was driving was reported stolen in Colorado Springs within the past week.

Garnett was arrested on the following charges;



Second Degree Motor Vehicle Theft

Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer

Vehicular Eluding

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Financial Transaction Device

Criminal Mischief

EPSO says that he's being held on a $3,000 bond.

