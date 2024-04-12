Man arrested after breaking into Colorado Springs home and allegedly exposing himself to a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, April 5 at 10 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Department officers were sent out to investigate a call about a potential burglary at a home near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive.

According to CSPD, their investigation revealed that at 8:20 p.m. an unknown male entered the home through an unlocked basement door while the family was home. The suspect then allegedly exposed himself to a minor and fled in an unknown direction.

The Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit responded and took responsibility for the investigation.

On Thursday, April 11, detectives from the CAC Unit partnered with the Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Falcon Division Patrol officers to arrest 31-year-old Cole Cordova.

Cordova is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assualt of a Child, and Indecent Exposure.

