Man arrested after breaking into a home, found sleeping in victim's bed, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a 20-year-old man is behind bars after breaking into a home along Zebulon Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police received calls for an active burglary around 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man sleeping in the caller's bed.

When the man was taken into custody, police said that he broke out the window of the police cruiser he was in and allegedly assaulted an officer.

The man was taken to the El Paso County Jail and is facing first-degree burglary and other charges according to the department.

