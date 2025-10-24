Man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap his son at gunpoint says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly attempting to kidnap his son in the early morning hours on Friday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Fernando Juarez was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a home along East Dale Street, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and East Cache La Poudre Street.

Based on CSPD's investigation, they say Jaurez held two people at gunpoint, forcing them into his vehicle outside. That's when Juarez and the two victims were contacted by police at his vehicle.

Juarez was taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

Police say they discovered the two victims in this case were also wanted on unrelated warrants, and they were taken into custody as well.

