Man arrested after admitting to causing thousands of dollars in damage to Pueblo West Library

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — One Pueblo man has been arrested after breaking into the Pueblo West Library and purposefully causing thousands of dollars of damage, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO says around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the library on Joe Martinez Boulevard after receiving a report that a window to the building had been broken.

When they arrived, they found the front window shattered and rocks lying inside the building.

Library staff were called to give deputies access to the building to do a search and make sure no one was inside.

As the deputies were waiting, they saw a man inside the building and were able to detain him. He was identified as 21-year-old Boden White.

White admitted to breaking into the building.

Deputies continued to search the building, where they found significant damage to computers, office equipment, and machines. PCSO says White also admitted that he destroyed the equipment.

The estimated damage to the library is more than $10,000.

White was arrested on the following charges;



second-degree burglary

criminal mischief

second-degree trespassing

He's been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

