Man arrested after a rideshare driver reported a woman being taken from a vehicle on Sunday says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says Vaughn Fejerang, 47, is facing multiple charges, including "domestic violence kidnapping," according to a blotter incident posted Sunday.

According to the police, they first received the call around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, from a rideshare driver who reported that a woman and her dog had been taken from their vehicle while stopped at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street.

The driver was able to describe the suspect vehicle and provide a plate number, which police say was stolen. Later, police would learn the vehicle the suspect was driving was allegedly stolen as well. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at South Circle Drive near the Hancock Expressway.

Fejerang abandoned the vehicle, and officers were able to detain him without incident. The woman was later safely located

and physically okay, according to police.

