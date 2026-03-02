Man accused of shooting 20-year-old woman in Pueblo arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An inmate search in the Pueblo County Jail shows that 20-year-old Leandro Medina has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Medina was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing 20-year-old Evie Jesica Gallegos on Thursday, February 26, along East 14th Street.

According to the police, they were called to a house along the street around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrive they found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Evie Jesica Gallegos, dead inside the residence and an injured person who had been shot at least once.

The injured person was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Leandro Medina for first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

This is the second homicide in the city this year, according to police. At this time last year, there were zero homicides.

