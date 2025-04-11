Man accused of road rage shooting incident turns himself into the El Paso County Jail

FORT CARSON — On December 11, 2024, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a 911 call reporting a shooting near the Gate 5 entrance of Fort Carson and Highway 115.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said they were driving northbound on Highway 115 when someone in another car pulled in front of them and brake-checked their car.

The person continued to "drive his vehicle aggressively."

He then pulled alongside the caller's car, and the caller heard a loud bang. The sheriff's office reports that a bullet had hit the caller's car, "narrowly missing him."

The aggressive driver fled in his car and entered the gate at Fort Carson.

Afterwards, the EPSO Investigations Division began an investigation and identified the aggressive driver as 48-year-old Loyd Dewees.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant and recovered evidence from the shooting.

Another warrant was issued on Thursday, April 10, for Dewees on the following charges:



attempted second-degree murder

illegal discharge of a firearm

felony Menacing

prohibited use of a weapon

Dewees turned himself into the El Paso County Jail on April 11 and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

He's employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

