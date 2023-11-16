Lone Tree police identify suspect wanted in connection to parking lot murder

LONE TREE, Colo. — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Lone Tree Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of killing a Centennial man in a Lone Tree parking lot near the Park Meadows Mall.

Michael Lohmeier, 73, was found shot to death in his 2009 light blue Toyota Highlander in a parking lot in the 8500 block of South Yosemite Street around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 4. His keys, wallet and camera were still in his vehicle after the shooting.

"Mike had no enemies, I don't think. So this makes it even more senseless and more difficult, I think, to come to grips with," said Jay Grenawalt, Lohmeier's best friend.

Local News Man, 73, found shot to death in Lone Tree parking lot near Park Meadows Mall Kristian Lopez

Authorities identified James Matthew Neal, 23, as the suspect. There is an active warrant for his arrest for homicide.

Neal is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said. He was last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

Anyone with information about Neal's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.