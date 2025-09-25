Leadville man charged with second-degree murder following road rage incident

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says its office is assisting the Lake County Sheriff's Office in investigating a fatal road rage incident.

CBI says that on Tuesday, around 10 p.m., deputies were called to reports of a shooting along Highway 24 just south of Leadville. When they arrived, they found Landon Levell Mentink, 40, of Leadville, had been shot and was dead on the scene.

The suspect, Robert Price Chase, 31, of Leadville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Lake County Detention Center.

Investigations said they believe the two men were involved in a road rage incident that quickly turned violent. Chase made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, and a bond was set at $100,000.

A next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

