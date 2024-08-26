One person dead following shooting in west Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our newsroom was tipped off to a large police presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department says this incident is now a shooting investigation. One person has died and police are expected to hold a press briefing sometime Monday afternoon.

CSPD is responding to a shooting which lead to a traffic crash in the 4200 Block of Chestnut Street. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located one deceased adult with at least one gunshot wound.



Police had originally said the response to the area was for a car crash linked to "criminal activity" but did not elaborate on the details at the time of publication of this article.

The accident was along West Chestnut Street in the Holland Park neighborhood just west of I-25.

According to our crew at the scene, a truck appears to have crashed into a pine tree outside of a house along the road.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested, or if they are searching for any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

