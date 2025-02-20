Lamar Police Department says one man was arrested, and one man died in a shooting on Monday

LAMAR — On Monday, February 17, officers with the Lamar Police Department responded to a shooting.

Police say it happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. at 906 S. 8th Street.

When officers arrived, police found Eric Flores and Armando Hernandez Jr. inside the residence.

Police say that Hernandez Jr. was found dead suffering from what police believed was a gunshot and Flores was taken to the Prowers County Jail on manslaughter charges.

The Lamar Police Department say there is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.





