K9 Officer Roam deployed on Saturday while CSPD arrested a suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said that K9 Officer Roam was deployed Saturday while officers worked to arrest a suspect wanted on motor vehicle theft and robbery charges.

Detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit saw a stolen truck along South Institute Street Saturday, around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the same vehicle had allegedly been used earlier in the week by a man who attempted to rob a convenience store by threatening to shoot the store employee.

When CSPD and EPSO tactical units attempted to stop the vehicle, they say the man bailed from his vehicle and ran on foot. During the chase, officers said the man ignored their commands and continued to search his pockets.

CSPD Officer Comstock and K9 Roam were in the area during the chase, and despite Officer Comstock allegedly warning the man that he would let Roam go if he kept running, the man continued to run.

Roam was used, biting the man's right tricep, and he was taken to the ground. Following a brief struggle, Roam was secured, and the man was taken into custody and later to the hospital, where he was allegedly treated for minor lacerations and puncture wounds.

The man who has not been identified was taken to the El Paso County Jail following treatment on an unrelated felony warrant from Arapahoe County, as well as new charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft as well as Aggravated Robbery.

