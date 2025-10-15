K9 in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times, undergoing surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs Police K9, Roam, is in critical condition after he was deployed on a call for service on Wednesday.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Department (CSPD) were sent to a burglary call around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove, which is located near Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Anthony Bryant had barricaded himself inside the home. The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and K9 personnel were deployed to assist in resolving the situation.

As they were entering the home, K9 Roam and his handler, along with TEU officers, were able to contact Bryant.

As a result, Bryant stabbed K9 Roam multiple times. Dr. Abby Sticker, a doctor with Animal ER Care, says Roam suffered several "extensive lacerations" to his head, neck, abdomen, and left leg.

A K9 must be 20 months old to wear a vest, and Roam is only 18 months old.

He was immediately transferred to a local emergency veterinary facility, where he's currently in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

Dr. Sticker says he's undergone multiple blood transfusions, and the next 24 hours will be crucial to determining if he survives his injuries.

No other officers were injured during the incident.

CSPD later used chemical irritants and a taser to take Bryant into custody on the following charges:



burglary

obstruction

resisting arrest

attempted felony

aggravated cruelty to law enforcement animals

Due to the severity of the attack on K9 Roam, this is being investigated by the CSPD Homicide Unit as an attempted killing of a police service animal.

If Roam dies, Bryant will be charged with a Class 4 Felony.

