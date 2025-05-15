Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

DENVER — Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA.

That raid happened a couple of weeks ago at an underground nightclub in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to ICE, 115 people were in the country illegally. 18 of them were ICE fugitives. And, 17 active military members, including a Fort Carson staff sergeant, were at the club.

27-year-old Juan Orona-Rodriguez is facing federal drug trafficking charges. Investigators say he was a leader in the security company that was staffing the nightclub.

Last week in court, an FBI agent testified that Orona-Rodriguez told investigators his mother-in-law, Virginia Thorne, was the one responsible for running the nightclub.

According to the property owners of the club, Thorne was the woman who leased the property.

We will update this article with Judge Prose's decision once it is delivered. That hearing is set to take place at 10:00 a.m.

