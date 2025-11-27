Judge rules in favor of extraditing Colorado mom suspected of killing her 2 kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman accused of drugging and killing her two children back in December 2023 will be sent back to the United States after a judge in London ruled in favor of her extradition, according to our partners at NBC London.

Kimberlee Singler was arrested in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2023, just 11 days after Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported burglary call at her home.

CSPD found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries, and her 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead. On December 26, 2023, police filed an arrest warrant for Singler.

Singler has been fighting extradition back to the U.S. while in UK territory, with her representation claiming that sending Singler back to the U.S. would breach Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

She faces life without parole in Colorado if she's found guilty of the following charges;



first-degree murder

attempted murder

child abuse

In Singler's court appearance Thursday morning, her representation claimed that there were flaws in the investigation by Colorado Springs Police, including the claim that her daughter's witness statement was non-voluntary.

Despite Singler's arguments, the judge ruled in favor of the extradition. It is unclear when she will be extradited to the U.S.

