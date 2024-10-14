Inmate on the run after escaping Cañon City correctional facility

CAÑON CITY — A man has escaped the Arrowhead Correctional Facility in the East Canon Complex according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

The department is asking the public to keep an eye out for Leaf A. Glimpse, who was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary at the time of his escape. Glimpse was considered a minimum-restrictive inmate during his time at the complex.

The department says that after they discovered the escape they immediately activated the Cañon City Search Team, however, did not provide a timeline on Glimpse's escape and how long it took the department to realize he was missing.

The CDOC says he was last seen wearing CDOC-issued green pants, a white t-shirt, and black boots with a tan sole.

News5 asked the department for more details on how Glimpse might have escaped, they told us that is, "currently being investigated" in an email response.

If you see Glimpse you are asked to call 911 immediately.

