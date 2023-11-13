Information sought about the abuse of a corpse found along Gold Camp Road in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect connected to the death of a Colorado Springs man in July.

According to Crime Stoppers, the body of Brian Kretz was found off Gold Camp Road on Wednesday, July 26th. The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed with our newsroom that Kertz was located by a person walking in the area. The exact location of the body was not disclosed in an effort to "preserve the integrity of the investigation" according to the department.

“CSPD is working hard to solve this terrible crime and we need help from the community to find those responsible. Call Crime Stoppers if you have information that will help us,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez in a news release.

According to an autopsy report acquired from the El Paso County Coroner's Office, Kertz is said to have died due to an acute methamphetamine toxicity overdose. The coroner's office said upon initial investigation, it was thought that Kertz's death was suspicious in manner, but after lack of trauma found during a post-mortem examination, it was determined Kertz did not die at the hands of another individual.

The report goes on to describe how Kertz's body was discovered. According to an initial investigation of the scene, Kertz was found lying off the side of the road along a steep embankment. Kertz was said to be partially wrapped and partially duct taped in a blanket, multiple bedsheets, and a mattress lying next to the bushes by Kertz.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed they are the lead investigators in this case and are investigating it as abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this act. If you have information about this incident call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log on to Crime Stoppers and complete the information form. Your information will be kept completely anonymous.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.