Identity of man killed near King Soopers along Stetson Hills Boulevard released

COLORADO SPRINGS — We now know the identity of a man killed near a King Soopers along Stetson Hills Boulevard on Monday, January 20.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the coroner has identified the man as 32-year-old Tyray Ikener.

Police found Ikener dead just before 5:00 p.m. after responding to a call for a shooting. The El Paso County Coroner's office has not released a cause of death, but Ikener's death is being considered a homicide.

CSPD says Ikener's death is the third homicide of the year, at this time in 2024 there were zero homicides.

No arrests have been made in Ikener's death, police consider this case an active investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

