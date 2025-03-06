Identities released of two involved in apparent King Soopers parking lot murder-suicide

MONUMENT — Authorities have released the identities of two individuals involved in a deadly shooting that happened in a King Soopers parking lot on Friday, February 28. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

According to police, someone called and reported a shooting, and officers were sent to the King Soopers on Baptist Road in Monument at 12:20 p.m.

The caller said that a man approached a car and shot into it. When Monument officers and El Paso County Sheriff's (EPSO) deputies arrived, they found a woman dead in her car.

Watch The Sheriff's Office's Briefing From The Day Of The Shooting

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified that person as Daniela Carrillo, 24.

Police say that witnesses saw the man leave in a green Subaru.

22 minutes later, at 12:42 p.m., CSPD received a call for a suicide on the 6000 block of Bundleflower Court.

CSPD officers found a green Subaru at the residence and EPSO detectives came to the scene. According to our news partner The Gazette, this man has been identified as Mackenzie Bott, 23.

Both agencies "conducted numerous interviews and gathered evidence throughout the night," according to the sheriff's office.

They concluded that the two people knew each other and determined the case would be investigated as a murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff's office will release more information as it becomes available.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, there is help out there. View the resources below to get connected and talk with someone today.

___





Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs A company that employs around 1,000 people in Colorado Springs notified the state Tuesday that it's planning layoffs. Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.