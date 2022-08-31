Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

'I have to forgive him' 88-year-old Colorado Springs woman recovering after shooting in Milwaukee

New tonight, an 88-year-old woman from Colorado Springs who was shot in Milwaukee is talking about the moment she almost lost her life. News five's Natalie Chuck joins us now in the studio.
Milwaukee Police have not released the name of the suspect involved in the shooting that killed one and injured three others.
Posted at 11:01 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 01:01:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On a Wednesday night, Carrie Barnhill, her sister, her brother-in-law, and a friend were sitting on a front porch in Milwaukee, laughing and catching up. Barnhill had just arrived to visit from Colorado Springs.

Moments later, gunfire broke out.

The 88-year-old was shot and is recovering in the hospital. Her 82-year-old sister, Shirley Mallory, did not survive the shooting.

"Even when the bullets was going in my feet, I did not move. Being retired from the Air Force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive. The police came and they wouldn't let me look at all, but I knew that my sister was not going to make it," said Barnhill.

Surveillance video shows a neighbor walking onto his porch, and shooting at Barnhill and her loved ones next door. He allegedly burned the home he was in after the shooting.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident. They have not released the name of the suspect or taken him into custody.

"The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life. God is not finished with me yet. So, I just thank the Lord for saving my life."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community