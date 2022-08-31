'I have to forgive him' 88-year-old Colorado Springs woman recovering after shooting in Milwaukee

COLORADO SPRINGS — On a Wednesday night, Carrie Barnhill, her sister, her brother-in-law, and a friend were sitting on a front porch in Milwaukee, laughing and catching up. Barnhill had just arrived to visit from Colorado Springs.

Moments later, gunfire broke out.

The 88-year-old was shot and is recovering in the hospital. Her 82-year-old sister, Shirley Mallory, did not survive the shooting.

"Even when the bullets was going in my feet, I did not move. Being retired from the Air Force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive. The police came and they wouldn't let me look at all, but I knew that my sister was not going to make it," said Barnhill.

Surveillance video shows a neighbor walking onto his porch, and shooting at Barnhill and her loved ones next door. He allegedly burned the home he was in after the shooting.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident. They have not released the name of the suspect or taken him into custody.

"The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life. God is not finished with me yet. So, I just thank the Lord for saving my life."

