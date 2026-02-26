Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday following a reported shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says its office is investigating a homicide after a shooting along East 14th Street on Thursday morning.

According to the police, they were called to a house around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrive they found a person dead inside the residence and an injured person who had been shot at least once.

The injured person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives are processing the scene and working to seek out those involved.

No suspect information has been released at the time of this article's publication.

If you have information you would like to share with our newsroom, feel free to send us an email here.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.