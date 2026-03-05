Homicide investigation underway after a woman was found dead in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A homicide investigation has begun after police found a woman dead inside a Colorado Springs home on Thursday.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a home on the 4200 block of Date Street, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

When police arrived, officers found a woman dead inside the home.

Police say based on the circumstances, the homicide unit was contacted and took over the investigation. No further details were released.

According to police, all parties seem to be accounted for.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000 or (719)634-STOP to remain anonymous.

___

____

